Haven Protocol Hits Market Cap of $37.31 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $37.31 million and $968,990.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00008397 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,830.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,273.34 or 0.04130165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00405538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.01284770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00531635 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00428104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00263672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00022725 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,413,140 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.