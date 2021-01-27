Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 2106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $624.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.83.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

