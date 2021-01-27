Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Up 5.9%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ARKO)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.74. 1,050,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 446,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

As of December 22, 2020, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II was acquired by Arko Holdings Ltd., in a reverse merger transaction. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

