HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of HCI Group worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCI. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $59.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $474.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $104.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

