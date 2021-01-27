Head-To-Head Comparison: Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.9% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Boston Properties pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence Realty Trust pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Boston Properties and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 7 7 0 2.40 Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Boston Properties currently has a consensus target price of $102.82, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential downside of 2.95%. Given Boston Properties’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.96 billion 4.88 $521.53 million $7.01 13.23 Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 6.39 $45.90 million $0.76 18.01

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 35.17% 12.31% 4.51% Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48%

Summary

Boston Properties beats Independence Realty Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction/redevelopment.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

