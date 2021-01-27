Head-To-Head Comparison: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) versus Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport N/A N/A -97.46% China Automotive Systems N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worksport and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A China Automotive Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.22%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Worksport.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worksport and China Automotive Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $1.93 million 6.17 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.49 $9.96 million $0.32 21.47

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.28, suggesting that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Worksport on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

