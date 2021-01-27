Head to Head Comparison: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) versus Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infosys and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 4 6 1 2.58 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys currently has a consensus price target of $12.81, suggesting a potential downside of 28.26%. Given Infosys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.06% 27.65% 19.45% Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Infosys shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, meaning that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $12.78 billion 5.93 $2.33 billion $0.55 32.45 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.32 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Infosys beats Recruiter.com Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services. The company's products and platforms include Finacle, a core banking solution; Edge suite of products; Infosys Nia, an artificial intelligence platform; Infosys McCamish – an insurance platform; Wingspan, a customizable learning platform; Stater mortgage servicing platform; Panaya automation suite; and Skava, an e-commerce suite. The company serves clients in the financial services and insurance, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, hi-tech, communications, telecom OEM, media, energy, utilities, resources, services, and other industries. Infosys has strategic partnership with Rolls-Royce for aerospace engineering. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

