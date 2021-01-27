Head to Head Survey: ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) vs. Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ASML has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASML and Enviro Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $13.24 billion 16.63 $2.90 billion $6.89 76.14 Enviro Technologies $2.82 million 0.00 $590,000.00 N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASML and Enviro Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 3 13 0 2.81 Enviro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ASML currently has a consensus target price of $454.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.46%.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and Enviro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 24.30% 25.91% 13.96% Enviro Technologies 19.22% -179.91% 33.19%

Summary

ASML beats Enviro Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. It also offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology solutions to measure the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI e-beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. In addition, the company provides computational lithography and software solutions to create applications that enhance the setup of the lithography system; and mature products and services that refurbish used lithography equipment and offers associated services. It operates in Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and reat of Asia. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About Enviro Technologies

Enviro Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

