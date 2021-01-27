Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.27

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.27 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 2483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $167,930.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,847.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $90,403.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,776 shares in the company, valued at $301,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,246 shares of company stock worth $9,544,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,020 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $36,077,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $12,536,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

