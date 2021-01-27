Health Sciences Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:HSACU) Trading Down 45.5%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (OTCMKTS:HSACU) shares fell 45.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $16.50. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSACU)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries in North America or Europe.

