Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.42. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

NYSE HTA traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,389. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 187.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,470,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,222,000 after buying an additional 149,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,745,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,380,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,187,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,262,000 after buying an additional 1,439,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,524,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,631,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 16.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,896,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,306,000 after buying an additional 411,975 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

