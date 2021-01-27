Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

