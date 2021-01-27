Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 110,709 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1,986.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

