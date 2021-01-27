Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,498 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.

