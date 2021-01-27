Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $296,000 in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 163,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

