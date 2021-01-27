Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.9% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.28.

