Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $7.94. Heat Biologics shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 22,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

