Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.20 ($107.29).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €89.40 ($105.18) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €90.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.44.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

