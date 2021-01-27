Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HENKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

