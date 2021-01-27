Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 263.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 130,390 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $674.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

