Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

