Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

