Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

