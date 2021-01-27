Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Trading Down 5.7%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) shares dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 1,274,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,092,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

