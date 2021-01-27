Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on HESAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of HESAY opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $109.36.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

