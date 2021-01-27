Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HT. B. Riley upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 312.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

