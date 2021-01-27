Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Shares Down 5.7%

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.57 and last traded at $98.67. 4,591,604 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 2,695,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.67.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 162,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

