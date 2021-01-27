Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.01. 2,383,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,355,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.