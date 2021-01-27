Hiveterminal Token Price Tops $0.0027 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $1.35 million and $112.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00068307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.18 or 0.00900587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.39 or 0.04379578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015309 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

