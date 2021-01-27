Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 113 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

Facebook stock opened at $282.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $803.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

