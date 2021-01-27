Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 39,557 PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.21% of PICO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PICO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PICO in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PICO by 64.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PICO by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PICO by 86.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PICO by 14.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PICO alerts:

Shares of PICO stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. PICO Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 million, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.04.

PICO (NASDAQ:PICO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PICO had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter.

PICO Profile

PICO Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PICO Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

Receive News & Ratings for PICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.