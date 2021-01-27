Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Kroger by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in The Kroger by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after acquiring an additional 874,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.62.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

