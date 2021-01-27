Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,062,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,012,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.48.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

