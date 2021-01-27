Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 384,637 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 356,699 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3,836.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

