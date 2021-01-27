Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 392 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

