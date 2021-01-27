HollyFrontier Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $29.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $59,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 645,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 112,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 780,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,070 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

