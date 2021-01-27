Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 18,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,451. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

