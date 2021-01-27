HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 141,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,295. The company has a market cap of $781.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green bought 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at $25,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,298,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

