Honeywell International (HON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HON opened at $201.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders bought a total of 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

