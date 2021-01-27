Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

