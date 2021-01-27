Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

HBMD stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

