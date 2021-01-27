Howland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKC traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. 61,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

