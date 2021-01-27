Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 512,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,364,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $184.36. 156,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,317. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.45.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

