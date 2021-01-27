Howland Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,298 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $1,243,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 244,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $15,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 81,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

