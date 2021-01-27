Howland Capital Management LLC Has $28.28 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 233,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $28,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,692,000 after acquiring an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

NYSE TEL traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $121.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,387. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of -171.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

