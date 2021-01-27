Howland Capital Management LLC Has $798,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $925,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG traded down $7.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.12. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.04. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $195.55.

