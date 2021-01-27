Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 509,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $35,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

NYSE AEM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. 128,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.