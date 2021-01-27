Howland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,264 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,091. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $350.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

