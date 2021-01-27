Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,168. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

