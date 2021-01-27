Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,776 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 902,004 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $94,701,000 after buying an additional 81,573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $6.81 on Wednesday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 179,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,879. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

